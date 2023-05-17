Scientists have used the James Webb Space Telescope NASA to unveil the mysteries of the atmosphere of a “mini-Neptune”, a planet covered by a very dense haze.

This planet identified as GJ 1214 b, It is too hot to support oceans of liquid water, so the water present in the form of vapor could be important in the atmosphere of the so-called “mini-Neptune”.

In accordance with Eliza Kempton, researcher of the University of Maryland Lead author of the research, GJ 1214 b’s atmosphere was long hidden from observations, due to some form of haze or cloud cover.

To penetrate such a thick barrier, the research team took a chance on a novel approach: In addition to performing the standard observation (capturing light from the host star filtering through the planet’s atmosphere), they tracked GJ 1214 ba lo throughout almost its entire orbit around the star.

The observation made confirms Webb’s mid-infrared power (MIRI), which sees wavelengths of light outside the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that human eyes can see.

Using MIRI, the research team was able to create a kind of “heat map” of the planet as it orbited the star.

“The ability to get a full orbit was really critical to understanding how the planet distributes heat from the day side to the night side,” Kempton said. “There is a lot of contrast between day and night. The night side is colder than the day side. In fact, temperatures changed from 535 to 326 degrees Fahrenheit (279 to 165 degrees Celsius).

The new observations could open up a stream of deeper knowledge of a mysterious planet type. The mini-Neptunes, or sub-Neptunes, as they have been called, They are the most common type of planet in the galaxy., but mysterious. For measurements so far show that they are very similar to, a shrunken version of our own Neptune.