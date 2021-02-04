James Webb II was presented this Thursday as a new UCAM Murcia player to the media at the Palacio de los Deportes. The American joined the club’s discipline at the beginning of this week, and came to play his first game against Real Madrid with just two training sessions. «The team is sensational, they have welcomed me very well from the first moment and I am very happy to be able to work with Sito Alonso ”, acknowledged Webb.

Coming from the Greek Larissa, he did not think about it when signing for UCAM Murcia: «I spoke with some friends who had played here such as Milton Doyle and Askia Booker and They only had good words about the club and the team, so I decided to come». The 27-year-old power forward begins his first adventure in the ACB League, which he says “is the best league in Europe and a great opportunity for me. I am so happy to be here”. In addition, the North American explained that there are several differences with the Greek league: “The ACB is much more tactical. All teams do a lot of scouting against their rivals and anyone can beat you ».

Webb, who debuted with 12 points and 6 rebounds against Real Madrid, will have a two-week break after next Sunday’s game against Joventut Badalona. “I’m still internalizing the systems and this break will be good for me to work with the team and coaches and adapt 100%,” he admitted. Nor did he forget in his presentation of the Murcian fans and had a few words for them: «It’s a pity that our audience can’t be there, but we feel their support through social networks and on the street when they greet us. The only thing we can do is give everything to give them many joys.