Madrid. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recorded stunning new images of the iconic Ring Nebula, also known as Messier 57.

The images, released on August 3 by an international team of astronomers led by Professor Mike Barlow (UCL, UK) and Dr Nick Cox (ACRI-ST, France), with Professor Albert Zijlstra of the University of Manchester, show the intricate and ethereal beauty of the nebula, in unprecedented detail, giving scientists and the public a fascinating view of this celestial wonder.

For many sky enthusiasts, the Ring Nebula is a well-known object that is visible throughout the summer and is located in the constellation Lyra, the University of Manchester explains in a statement.

A small telescope will already reveal the characteristic donut-shaped structure of glowing gas that gave the Ring Nebula its name.

The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula: objects that are the colorful remains of dying stars that have shed much of their mass at the end of their lives.

Its distinctive structure and vibrant colors have long captivated the human imagination, and the stunning new images captured by JWST offer an unprecedented opportunity to study and understand the complex processes that shaped this cosmic masterpiece.

Albert Zijlstra, professor of astrophysics at the University of Manchester, said in a statement: “We are amazed by the detail in the images, better than ever before. We always knew planetary nebulae were pretty. What we see now is spectacular.”

Dr Mike Barlow, Principal Scientist for the JWST Ring Nebula Project, added: “The James Webb Space Telescope has given us an extraordinary view of the Ring Nebula that we have never seen before. The high-resolution images not only show the intricate details of the nebula’s expanding shell, but also reveal the inner region around the central white dwarf with exquisite clarity.We are witnessing the final chapters of a star’s life, a far-future preview of the Sun, for So to speak, and the JWST observations have opened a new window into understanding these amazing cosmic events. We can use the Ring Nebula as our laboratory to study how planetary nebulae form and evolve.” The fascinating features of the Ring Nebula are a testament to the stellar life cycle.

Approximately 2,600 light-years from Earth, the nebula was born from a dying star that ejected its outer layers into space. What makes these nebulae truly impressive is their variety of shapes and patterns, often including delicate glowing rings, expanding bubbles, or intricate wispy clouds.

These patterns are the consequence of the complex interaction of different physical processes that are not yet well understood. Light from the hot central star now illuminates these layers.

Like fireworks, the different chemical elements in the nebula emit light of specific colors. This results in exquisite and colorful objects, and also allows astronomers to study the chemical evolution of these objects in detail.

Co-Lead Scientist Dr Cox said: “These images have more than aesthetic appeal; they provide a wealth of scientific insight into stellar evolutionary processes. By studying the Ring Nebula with JWST, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of the life cycles of stars and the elements they release into the cosmos”.