Paris. The James Webb Space Telescope observed a population of very massive and extremely old galaxies that appear to have formed at a much faster rate than astronomers predicted, according to a study published Wednesday.

This scenario, which more advanced analyzes will have to confirm, occurred between 500 and 700 million years after the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago. In other words, in a very young universe and therefore very distant.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which has been operating since July 2022, was able to explore this unknown region thanks to its NIRCam instrument and its powerful infrared vision, which has a wavelength invisible to the human eye and whose observation makes it possible to go far. in the past.

It found six much more massive galaxies than expected in that primordial Universe, reports a study published in Nature. Two of them had already been in the view of the Hubble telescope, but they went unnoticed because the light was very weak.

According to the interpretation of the new JWST images, these six galaxies, called “candidates” at this stage because the discovery will have to be confirmed by spectroscopy measurements, contain many more stars than expected values. One of them would have up to 100 billion stars.

“It’s about the size of the Milky Way, which is very impressive,” he told afp Ivo Labbé, first author of the study.

It took the Milky Way 13.8 billion years to form that many stars, while this young galaxy created so many in just 700 million years, “or 20 times faster,” says this researcher from the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia. .

Distant galaxies of this size have no place in the current cosmological model that seeks to understand the structure of the Universe.

“Theory tells us that in those very old ages, the galaxies were all small and grew very slowly. One could expect them to be 10 to 100 times smaller in number of stars,” says the astrophysicist.

“The model cracks”

Finding such huge galaxies “is like jumping into an abyss,” according to him.

What is not working? The suspect could be the black matter, mysterious invisible matter that populates the Universe. Although scientists cannot detect it, they are very familiar with its behavior and know that it plays a key role in the formation of galaxies.

“The black matter must ‘conjugate’ to form a halo that attracts the gas from which the stars will be born”, says Labbé. So that “coagulation” process should take much longer.

It would then seem that “things sped up particularly” in that primordial Universe, which would have been “more effective than previously thought” at making stars, says David Elbaz, an astrophysicist at the Commission for Atomic Energy (CEA), who was not involved in the study. the study.

Which could be explained by the expansion process of the Universe, which is accelerating faster than he thought, says that scientist involved in the observation program of the telescope designed by NASA.

The subject stirs the debate among cosmologists and this discovery “is so exciting because it constitutes one more indication that the model is cracking,” analyzes David Elbaz.

The European Euclid Space Telescope, which is due to be launched into orbit this summer to try to unlock the secrets of hidden matter, could help unravel the mystery, he stresses.

Labbé cites the black swan theory, according to which an unpredictable and improbable event, if it occurs, has a considerable impact.

“If only one of the six candidate galaxies is verified, the theory will have to be revised,” he said.