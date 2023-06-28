It was the year before (2021) when the James Web Telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) and other international space agencies. Since then, he has given us surprising images of the universe.

Now, some images have been revealed showing the Planet Saturn as if it were a science fiction movie. The multimedia material has surprised locals and strangers.

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is thanks to James Webb Space Telescope that humanity has been able to have access to spectacular images of the universe and the phenomena that occur in it.

Under this framework, new captures of the planet Saturn have been released, which have been obtained through the use of the near-infrared spectrograph (NIRSpec).

The published photos have not been colorized yet, so provide a completely black and white image of the planet Saturn. In such a way that it seems that he is making shadows on a white sheet.

Meanwhile, some of the James Webb images show simply a bright white splotch with spikes, as if a halogen flashlight was shining on reflective fabric.

“Saturn’s rings reflect sunlight at two microns, but not at three and five microns. Saturn’s high-altitude haze reflects sunlight at both two and three microns,” the US space agency said of the photos taken by the telescope.

Photo of Saturn taken by James Webb/Photo: NASA

It should be noted that the observations were made by a team led by planetary scientist Leigh Fletcher, from the University of Leicester (UK)which hopes to use data from the James Web to learn more about Saturn’s moons and rings.

In the images, those that stand out were taken with a short-wavelength filter, showing the planet’s cloud bands, while the rings shine brightly around the center.

“That means we have a little preview of what’s to come when noise is removed and images are colourised. We suspect that it will be nothing short of impressive”, indicated the scientists in charge of the study.