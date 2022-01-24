The James Webb Super Telescope, which should revolutionize the scientific understanding of the origin of the Universe, arrived today (24) at its final geostationary destination. The area, called Lagrange 2 (L2), is one of five areas in the Milky Way where the gravitational influence of the Sun and Earth balance in centripetal force, which makes orbiting the equipment viable. The location also allows for continuous communication between the telescope’s base of operation and the James Webb’s transmit antennas.

James Webb will begin transmitting scientific observations after the total completion of the commissioning process, estimated at six months. During this time, the equipment will open the mirrors and then adjust to the expected operating temperature: -380 degrees farenheit, or around -228 degrees Celsius – considered cryogenic temperature. After full aperture and temperature adjustments, James Webb will begin optical alignment of the 18 mirrors. For correct operation, the alignment must be accurate to a few nanometers, or about 1/10,000 of a human hair.

listen on National Radio Agency

The James Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990. Both were made to see what is called Deep Space. The difference is that James Webb is able to see phenomena at different frequencies of the light spectrum.

Infographic shows where the James Webb super-telescope will be, which will help solve problems related to the creation of the universe. – NASA/Disclosure

NASA will have a live chat with engineers and scientists involved in the James Webb project during the day. They will discuss the next steps of the project, in addition to revealing details and curiosities about the development of the equipment, which has an estimated cost of US$ 11 billion.

Follow the NASA event:

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

