The James Webb space telescope has reached its final orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, from where it will be able to observe the first galaxies in the Universe, NASA confirmed this Monday (24).

At around 19:00 GMT (16:00 GMT), it activated its thrusters to reach the Lagrange 2 point, ideal for observing the cosmos.

Discover here the photo that NASA took on your birthday

“Welcome home, Webb!” exclaimed US space agency chief Bill Nelson in a statement.

“We have taken a step further to discover the mysteries of the Universe. And I look forward to seeing the first new images of the Universe from the Webb telescope this summer!” he added.

In this region of space, it will remain aligned with the Earth as it moves around the Sun, which will allow the umbrella that Webb carries to protect the heat- and light-sensitive equipment.

This is the third time the telescope has activated its thrusters since it was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket on December 25.

The rocket’s high thrust was deliberately reduced to prevent the instrument from overshooting its target and to ensure that it arrived there in stages.

The James Webb telescope, which costs NASA around $10 billion, is one of the most expensive scientific equipment ever built, compared to its predecessor, Hubble, or the particle accelerator at CERN.

