Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the “oldest” black hole ever observed, reported January 17 on website from the University of Cambridge, who led the study.

“Researchers have discovered the oldest black hole ever observed, which dates back to the beginning of the Universe,” the publication says.

Thus, an international team of scientists using an American telescope recorded a black hole that arose more than 13 billion years ago.

The researchers note that the massiveness of the black hole calls into question previously existing assumptions about the formation and growth of such matter.

Scientists speculate that black holes may be “born big” or that they are consuming matter faster than previously thought. This black hole energetically absorbs matter from the galaxy in which it is located, and thereby harms its development.

Earlier, on May 12, British astronomers discovered the largest cosmic explosion in the history of observation, which has been going on for more than three years. They established the distance to it – 8 billion light years. According to scientists, the explosion, dubbed AT2021lwx, could have occurred due to the absorption of a huge cloud of gas by a supermassive black hole.

Before this, in April, the Hubble telescope took pictures of an “escaping” black hole weighing 20 million suns. According to NASA, the black hole is moving through space at such a speed that if it were in the solar system, it could reach Earth in 14 minutes.