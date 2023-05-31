Madrid. Observations with the telescope James Webb revealed a “huge column” of vapor ejected into space from Enceladus, Saturn’s icy moon.

The finding occurred in November 2022 and is now being presented at a conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

“It’s huge,” Sara Faggi, a planetary astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said at the conference. The discovery is pending a full research paper on the massive plume.

The huge watery cloud gushing out of Enceladus “could carry the ingredients for life further into space than previously known,” explains Nature.com.

It’s not the first time scientists have seen Enceladus spew water, but the new telescope’s wider perspective and increased sensitivity showed that the steam jets shoot much farther into space than previously thought, many times deeper. , in fact, than the width of Enceladus (it has a diameter of about 504 kilometers).

Scientists first learned of the satellite’s watery explosions in 2005, when the spacecraft Cassini NASA captured icy particles shooting out through large lunar cracks called “tiger stripes.” The explosions are so powerful that their material forms one of Saturn’s rings, according to NASA.

The analysis revealed that the jets contain methane, carbon dioxide and ammonia, organic molecules that contain chemical components necessary for the development of life. It is even possible that some of these gases were produced by life itself, spewing methane deep below Enceladus’s surface, an international team argued in research published last year in The Planetary Science Journal.

Water is another piece of evidence in the case of possible life on Enceladus, which is entirely encrusted in a thick layer of ice, but measurements of its rotation suggest that a vast ocean is hidden beneath that frozen crust. Scientists believe that the jets of water detected by the James Webb and Cassini they come from hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, a hypothesis supported by the presence of silica, a common ingredient in planetary crusts, in the steam plumes, Space.com reports.

Future expeditions in search of life

NASA scientists discuss future missions to search for signs of life on Enceladus. The proposed probe would orbit the moon for about six months, flying through its water columns and collecting samples. It would then become a lander, descending onto the surface of the icy satellite. It would carry instruments for weighing and analyzing molecules, as well as a DNA sequencer and a microscope. Cameras, radiosondes and lasers would remotely scan the moon’s surface, The Planetary Society reported.

Another proposed mission involves sending an autonomous “snake robot” into the watery depths below Enceladus’s surface. The robot, nicknamed Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor, It features cameras and lidar on the head to help you navigate the unknown environment of the ocean floor beneath the floor of this moon.