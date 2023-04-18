As if it were an intense blazing blaze that casts a light of more than a trillion suns on space telescope James Webb captured the collision of two spiral galaxies that appear as a bright beacon in the middle of a sea of ​​galaxies.

The stunning image was captured by the state-of-the-art observation instrument NASA’s James Webb. This immense celestial body is known as ARP 220 and is composed of two spiral galaxies in the process of merging.

Compared to our galaxy, the Milky Way, which has a luminosity of about ten billion suns, ARP 220 is much more luminous with an intensity of one trillion suns.

This galaxy shown by the James Webb Space Telescope, Located about 250 million light-years distant in the Serpent’s constellation, Arp 220 is object number 220 in Halton Arp’s Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. It is the closest ULIRG and the brightest of the three closest galactic mergers to Earth.

According to astronomers from the POT, the collision of these two spiral galaxies began about 700 million years ago. It caused a huge burst of star formation. About 200 huge star clusters reside in a dusty, compact region about 5,000 light-years across (about 5 percent the diameter of the Milky Way).

Previous observations by other telescopes revealed about 100 supernova remnants in an area less than 500 light-years. One of them carried out by the Hubble telescope discovered the nuclei of the parent galaxies separated by 1,200 light years. Each of the cores has a rotating ring of star formation that emits the dazzling infrared light so evident in this view of Webb, according to the publication.

With the new observation made by James Webb, faint tidal tails or matter pulled from galaxies by gravity can be seen. This is represented in blue color in the image.