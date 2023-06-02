James Rodriguez He has returned to prominence in recent days, due to the interview he offered on the Win Sports channel, where he talked about his future, the Colombian National Team and Colombian professional soccer.

One of the issues that raised the most ‘thorns’ in the country, occurred when midfielder 10 was consulted by the best players that the Colombian National Team has had over the years, without hesitating, James gave his top 3 and named two of his teammates from the tricolor.

“In the order they want to put them: Falcao, David Ospina and me,” explained James Rodríguez.

But the ranking of the three best players of the Colombian National Team did not go down well in the ears of Faustino Asprilla, who came out to talk about the issue that has become controversial in recent days in the country and with “great tact” sent a message to James Rodriguez.

“It must be explained that the history of Colombian soccer is long and extensive. The ones he mentions were the best in his time, but in mine, the best werel ‘Pibe’ (Valderrama), Freddy (Rincon), (René) Higuita. For his generation they are what he said, but for those of my generation they are others”, said ‘Tino’ in Día a Día.

history of controversy

James Rodríguez could change teams and ‘Tino’ spoke about it.

In 2022 Asprilla, who is a football commentator on an international television channel, went all out against James in matches friendlies of the Colombian National Team against Guatemala and Mexico. On that occasion, Tino made comments about James.

“James is a player who divides a lot because he hadn’t played for a long time. Against Guatemala he scored a goal, which is what one asks of them. Against Mexico he did not look so good because he played a very high pace and he was noted for the lack of minutes. That’s normal,” said the former striker.

“Let him feel tired for a second game. The future in the Selection depends on him. He is in a new club and if he adds minutes he will always be there,” Asprilla said.

In 2022 there was another disagreement. 48 hours after the elimination of Colombia on the road to the World Cup in Qatar, Tino criticized James.

“James will hardly return to the elite. Also, he has an injury. James can’t play 10 games in a row. It is very difficult for a big team to sign him when he plays two games, rests three and comes back and plays two. I think that we will not see James again in the elite“.

‘Stop fooling around’

James Rodriguez with Real Madrid

In 2021, when James was at Everton, Tino said on ESPN: “Any club interested in him will say: ‘Show me that player.’ And when they check, they realize that he plays one game and is injured in two ”.

That year there was another controversial statement by Tino, regarding the fact that James was left out of the Copa América in Brazil.

“He has to train well, not show off more. He has to talk less and play more, it’s the only thing he has to do,” he said at the time.

But around those same days, Tino also reflected that his teammates did not support James,

“It is incredible that no player from the Colombian National Team has come out to defend James, has come out to support him and tell him: ‘We are waiting for you,'” Faustino Asprilla said at the time, and recounted his case: “It happened to me in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup. Remember that I fight because I don’t play, I was offended, I also did the stupid things that James did and I came out angry, I fought. In Barranquilla I told Maturana and the ‘Bolillo’: ‘I don’t come here to see nobody play and I’ll leave the national team’ and they answered me ‘Oh well, go away’”.

‘All backwards’

In 2020 Faustino Asprilla harshly criticized James Rodríguez for his transfer to Everton, a club of which he said that “it does not go beyond the middle of the table”, and stated that the Real Madrid midfielder “does everything backwards”.

“He didn’t want to stay at Bayern (for the 19/20 season) because it was very cold, he went back to Real Madrid to suck up the bench and ended up at Everton. I think it’s colder in Liverpool,” Asprilla said in the ‘Blog Deportivo’ program of the Blu Radio station.

‘Friendship with Ronaldo’

Photo: Christian Alvarez, @tinoasprilla

Back in 2016, Tino visualized that James was affected by his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The last thing I’m seeing about James, that I respect him, I love him a lot and he’s my friend, is that the friendship he has with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid is hurting him (…), he has the same gestures that Cristiano has when he’s not They give him the ball in the National Team. In the Colombian National Team (James) he is slapping all his teammates,” said the former Parma, Newcastle and Palmeiras player.

In addition, he said that the 2014 World Cup goalscorer had to change his attitude. “James, the first thing he has to do is improve with his teammates, because he is playing in a team of young people who respect him and no one dares to say anything to him; but in another team they put their fist on him. At least in my National Team, ”he recalled.

The origin of the controversy

James has maintained differences with the historical of the Colombian National Team as they are Carlos the ‘Kid’ Valderrama, Faustino Asprilla and the late Freddy Rincón, with whom he lived several controversies.

The most tense moment of James’s relationship with the historicals was when Daniel Habiffa Mexican entrepreneur and motivator, invited James, in August 2021, to one of his programs.

In the middle of that talk, which had a great deal of laughter, Habif asks James a casual question without knowing what his answer was going to generate. “Which has been the best player in the history of Colombia”, asked the Mexican. “Me,” James said. That’s where the controversy started.

Seconds later James wanted to justify his answer: “I am someone who trusts me a lot and the results say that. You have to take into account other players who are great. Kid, Faustino, Falcao”.



His position generated a critical reaction from the National Team’s historical figures, which is why a distance has been generated with the footballer that is still maintained.

In the case of Asprilla, as a panelist on an opinion program, he does not hesitate to analyze every moment and every statement by James, as happened now with the episode of his ‘top 3’ in which he did not include the symbols of the past of the Selection.

