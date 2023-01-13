This year’s Formula 1 world championship will officially kick off on Sunday 5 March, once again with the presence of the teams that have written the history of this category: Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, Alpine (formerly known as Renault) and Williams. The latter, despite her strong period of crisis of results, is close to completing her 46th birthday, which she will celebrate with a new team principal: James Vowles. The British engineer, returning from a long experience with Mercedes, will thus be added to the list of those who have had the honor of occupying this role in that of Grove, with a very short list despite the almost 50 years of activity of the team in Formula 1.

Despite the arrival of Vowles, in fact, the names of the men and women at the head of the team in recent decades can still be counted on the fingers of one hand, starting with its founder: Sir Frank Williams. Just him, who created his Formula 1 team in 1977he held the position of team principal for the vast majority, from the debut season until 2012 included. In all these years, the team wrote its most beautiful and successful pages, with 9 constructors titles and 7 drivers, all obtained in the 80s and 90s. Before her decline in her later seasons, Williams racked up a total of 114 winsthe last of which was in 2012.

The experience of Sir Frank, who died in 2021 and was confined to a wheelchair for years due to a road accident, ended definitively in 2012, but this was not synonymous with the exit from the scene of the famous English family: from 2013in fact, the role of team principal was covered by his daughter Claire, with which the Grove company obtained good satisfaction especially in the first season of the hybrid era of F1 (2014) with some podiums, but without success. The stay of the daughter of art then ended in 2020, the year in which the team was sold to the Dorilton Capital investment fund. With this historic step, Williams promoted the German manager Jost Understood the third team principal in the history of the team, until his rejection at the end of 2022then replaced by the latest arrival: James Vowles.

MAIN TEAM SEASONS Frank Williams 1977-2012 Claire Williams 2013-2020 Jost Understood 2021-2022 James Vowles 2023