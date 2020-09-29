James Rodríguez left Madrid this summer to join the ranks of Everton. Since his arrival in England, everything is good news for the Colombian, but he seems not to forget his former team. Since his arrival in the Premier, he has had a goal and an assist in the three games he has played. However, this Monday he responded on social networks to a thread about his numbers in Madrid with a tweet in English: “It was not bad (It was not bad).” In view of his last publication, the Colombian prefers to stay with the good things lived in Madrid, despite the fact that his last stage was not good. James left Madrid after having played 125 games, with 37 goals and 42 assists.

His high level of play at the start of the league has earned him countless accolades. The latest to join James’ legion of football fans was Everton captain Coleman: “He’s fantastic and it’s great to have him here. I have played with very good technical players, but he is up there. Also, with his arrival, the players from last season are also improving.