When US Marine James Lippert Thyden was enlisting to serve in the war in Afghanistan in 2011, at the age of 31, his adoptive mother, who lives in Virginia, gave him a series of documents about his adoption process. He was always told that he was born in 1980, in Santiago, Chile, and that his mother had given him up so that he could have better opportunities. Thyden had always struggled in search of an identity. Since he was a child, he told EL PAÍS in the Chilean capital, where he landed on Thursday, that at school he was seen as “very dark to be white and very white to be Latino.” A few years of Spanish classes allowed him to rummage through the papers they gave him and he found a series of inconsistencies: in one paragraph it said that he had no living relatives; a few pages further on that his biological mother was called María Angélica González and that she lived at a certain address; In another place they described that he had been abandoned one day after being born along with a bag of clothes and, in another, that he had been handed over when he was two years old.

Upon returning from the war, two years later, Thyden – who became a criminal lawyer in the United States after 19 years as a Marine – began a search that ended in May 2023, when he sent a message to González. “Hello mom, I’m your baby,” accompanied by a portrait of her. His mother was told at the Hospital del Salvador in Santiago that her son, born at eight months, should be placed in an incubator due to the immaturity of his liver. Later, the medical staff informed him that he had died. When the woman asked to see her body, they told her that they had already disposed of it, according to her testimony. María Angélica González, 70, is one of the victims whose babies were stolen between 1970 and 1990 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), although investigations reveal that the practice exceeds the historical context and is not It refers only to that time.

The judicial investigation in Chile into the irregular adoptions that occurred then, which accumulates more than a thousand cases, the majority from the United States and Sweden, began in 2017 and there have still been no convictions. When Thyden traveled last year with his nuclear family to meet his mother, 43 years after they were separated at the Hospital del Salvador, he interviewed to report what happened to the Investigative Police (PDI) and quickly came to a conclusion. : “No one is doing anything for these women and their children. “There will be no justice.”

That night, back at the hotel after speaking with the PDI, Thyden asked what kind of human rights studies he needed to take on a case like this. “I have learned two things: how to fight and the law. And I have all the energy in the world to tear everything down and fix it.” With that in mind, he enrolled in an international human rights program at American University in Washington. One of his professors, Claudio Grossman, recommended that he contact Chilean lawyer Ciro Colombara, a specialist in human rights cases involving the State, for his legal battle.

The criminal complaint

Colombara, along with Aldo Díaz and Jennifer Alfaro, as well as Grossman, a member of the United Nations International Law Commission who has just joined the team, will file a criminal complaint on Monday for the crime of child abduction on behalf of Thyden –now Thyden González– against all those who are responsible as authors, accomplices or concealers. The date is not a coincidence. That same day, the visiting extraordinary judge of the Court of Appeals of Santiago, Jaime Balmaceda, who is in charge of the judicial investigation into the cases of child abduction and illegal adoptions, will be replaced by Judge Guillermo de la Barra, as determined by the Plenary of the Supreme Court at the end of April. De la Barra will be the third judge to lead these investigations, after Mario Carroza and Balmaceda. They will also request access to the criminal investigation that has been carried out.

From left to right, Ciro Colombara, Aldo Díaz, James Thyden and Jennifer Alfaro. Sofia Yanjari

It is not the first complaint, but Colombara emphasizes that the previous ones were probably criminal actions aimed at specific situations and that their judicial strategy is global, systemic “and has to do with truth, reparation, non-repetition and, ultimately, focuses in the State more than in specific people,” he points out in his office in the eastern sector of Santiago. “It seems to us that the magnitude of the problem, the number of victims and the way it occurred account for a systemic situation for which, ultimately, the State of Chile is responsible, without prejudice to the individual or institutional responsibilities that may also exist. “, Add.

Regardless of whether those responsible have died or, eventually, there is discussion about the statute of limitations for the crimes, the complainants see it as necessary for there to be a criminal investigation to establish the truth. They also consider reparations necessary, not only economic, but from a moral and symbolic perspective “because harm has been caused to thousands of people, some because their sons and daughters were taken away and others because their right to identity was deprived. to nationality and to being part of a family in which they were born, through deception and probably through a kind of fraud in which there were economic benefits for many people,” describes Colombara. Regarding non-repetition, they will seek to know the exact magnitude of victims so that measures can be implemented to prevent something like this from happening again.

The complaint that they will present on Monday requests that the Civil Registry of Chile and the Hospital del Salvador be notified so that they send all the information on the case of Thyden González, among other institutions. Probably, the victim’s representatives advance, they will carry out actions on behalf of several other victims. If the State does not recognize its responsibility, “the path will be international justice,” says Colombara. He also anticipates that it will be a long journey, lasting several years.

Many of the deceived mothers have told their testimonies publicly and, several of them have even been reunited with their children decades later. Until now, the Chilean justice system has not indicted anyone because “none of the legal assumptions that allow for a conviction have been met,” argued Judge Balmaceda in an interview in March with EL PAÍS. In most cases, he maintained, he has not been convinced that “effectively” criminal acts have been committed. Isn’t it a crime to tell someone that their child died and in reality that wasn’t the case? “It is not a crime,” the minister responded. “It may be a fact that is morally reprehensible, but I am the judge of the crime, I have to punish conduct that constitutes a crime,” he added.

President Gabriel Boric met a couple of weeks ago, during his trip to Europe, with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, in the Scandinavian country, to begin joint work on irregular adoptions of Chilean children. “One of the points linked to human rights has an explicit statement on the joint cooperation of the Swedish Government and the State of Chile to advance in sharing information,” said Boric’s Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero. The document establishes that those who sign it recognize that irregular adoptions were committed, which had serious consequences on the lives and human rights of the victims and their families, especially on the right to identity. The left-wing Administration is also working on an intersectoral table to coordinate the state response to forced and irregular adoptions.

