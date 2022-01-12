James: the hero in Qatar who helped save his rival’s life

The moment of anguish caused by the fainting of Ousmane Coulibaly, player of Al Wakrah, on whom later it would be confirmed as a heart attack suffered in full court, during the league match against To the–Rayyan.

What is barely known now is that at that moment a reaction was essential to save the life of the player, who was revived and stabilized and is now recovering in a local hospital.

Al Wakrah’s team doctor, Mukhtar Shabaan, confirmed that it was James Rodríguez who best understood the situation as he approached his rival, lying on the grass.

“He took the important step of adjusting the position of Ousmane Coulbaly’s head right after he had collapsed, so that he could breathe properly,” explained the specialist.

"He took the important step of adjusting the position of Ousmane Coulbaly's head right after he had collapsed, so that he could breathe properly," explained the specialist.

And it is in fact that the Colombian was one of the first to notice and approach the player and his gesture of aligning his head could help the work of the medical staff on the field to be more effective.

Players often receive talks at their clubs to learn how to react to these incidents and it is clear that James took it seriously, doing the right thing in a time of emergency and anxiety.

Al-Rayyan beat Al-Wakrah 3-0 in the match that was interrupted on Saturday and completed last Monday and also scored a double. The number 10 did everything well.

