Thursday, January 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James: the hero in Qatar who helped save his rival’s life

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

James RodrÃguez’s Instagram

In addition to scoring two goals against Al Wakrah, the Colombian provided first aid to Coulibaly.

The moment of anguish caused by the fainting of Ousmane Coulibaly, player of Al Wakrah, on whom later it would be confirmed as a heart attack suffered in full court, during the league match against To theRayyan.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

What is barely known now is that at that moment a reaction was essential to save the life of the player, who was revived and stabilized and is now recovering in a local hospital.

Al Wakrah’s team doctor, Mukhtar Shabaan, confirmed that it was James Rodríguez who best understood the situation as he approached his rival, lying on the grass.

‘An important step’

“He took the important step of adjusting the position of Ousmane Coulbaly’s head right after he had collapsed, so that he could breathe properly,” explained the specialist.

James Rodriguez
Photo:

Twitter: @alrayyansc

And it is in fact that the Colombian was one of the first to notice and approach the player and his gesture of aligning his head could help the work of the medical staff on the field to be more effective.
To
Players often receive talks at their clubs to learn how to react to these incidents and it is clear that James took it seriously, doing the right thing in a time of emergency and anxiety.

Al-Rayyan beat Al-Wakrah 3-0 in the match that was interrupted on Saturday and completed last Monday and also scored a double. The number 10 did everything well.

FUTBOLRED

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#James #hero #Qatar #helped #save #rivals #life

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Reactions to mouth caps: 'Let the OMT take off the blinders'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.