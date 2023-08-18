AAlfred Russel Wallace (1823-1913) has long posed a challenge to biographers. For the historiography of evolution has been focused solely on Darwin, and Wallace’s near-contemporaneous discovery of natural selection has jeopardized the reconstruction and interpretation of a world shaped by cultural and social influences cognition process. How could the offspring of an impoverished, middle-class family, who never attended university and roamed the jungles of Amazonia and Southeast Asia for more than a decade as Darwin honed his theory, come to the same conclusions as his privileged and educated contemporary? Wallace’s role in the discovery process was either belittled – or he was identified as the true discoverer and Darwin’s work denounced as plagiarism by authors intent on discrediting Darwin.

Both strategies were also possible because the sources for Alfred Russel Wallace’s life and work were scarce up to the end of the twentieth century. This has changed fundamentally in the past twenty-five years. Wallace’s letters, notebooks and diaries have now become accessible and allow us to get closer to his personality. These sources were owned by the naturalist’s descendants until 2002, who, while allowing historians access to them, were not able to preserve and catalog them until they were sold to the library of London’s Natural History Museum.

Six years later, all of Wallace’s surviving correspondence was made freely available online. And it became clear from her that there can no longer be any doubt as to the importance of Alfred Russel Wallace for evolutionary biology. Darwin and Wallace independently (Darwin 1837 and Wallace 1858) discovered the principle of natural selection, and neither can be accused of dishonorable conduct.

Curious distribution patterns of animals

Now biologist James T. Costa, who edited Wallace’s notebooks in 2013, provides the most detailed account of Wallace’s life and work to date. He describes Wallace’s youth and presents the scientific and intellectual influences that were important for his thinking. There are clear parallels to Darwin, for example with regard to the roles of Alexander von Humboldt and Thomas Robert Malthus. Wallace’s sympathy for the teachings of the early socialist Robert Owen and his experiences as a surveyor with the dissolution of common land ownership should also be emphasized.



James T Costa, Radical by Nature. The Revolutionary Life of Alfred Russel Wallace.

Wallace was more influenced than Darwin by the Vestiges of the Natural History of Creation, published in 1844, which confronted him with the possibility of species change. As a surveyor, Wallace also became acquainted with the wildlife of England and Wales. His collecting and preparation skills gave him the idea of ​​earning his income as a collector in South America. In 1848 he left England with his friend Henry Walter Bates and spent the next four years in the Amazon Basin. Costa describes in detail what Wallace discovered and went through during this time. The study of butterflies in particular revealed to him that closely related species lived in geographical proximity to each other – similar but not identical species lived on the left and right banks of the Amazon.