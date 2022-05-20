ANDl would never play the assassin. Alfred Hitchcock was lapidary: James Stewart would never have been credible as the bad guy in the movie. Even in his most tormented roles, he exudes something that redeems him: doubts, the weight of conscience, guilt.

James Stewart, icon of the golden age of Hollywood; the embodiment of the simple man, the reluctant hero. Shy on screen and in real life. Old fashioned, republican to the core. Good patriot, irreproachable husband and father of a family. At least, that is the residue that has remained. But let’s revisit the myth.

James Stewart was an actor, but also an architect, poet, businessman, boyscout and, above all, bomber pilot. He led dozens of raids on Nazi Germany in which thousands of civilians were bombed to death. He never wanted to talk about it. He jealously defended his innermost and darkest thoughts, trapped in a public image that radiated sympathy and humility. But his biographers now suggest that after the war he went through an ordeal and chained successive depressions. Unable to verbalize what distressed him, that tear surfaced in his body language, in the gestures of the characters he played from the 1950s.

He didn’t want to be a hardware guy and ran away to New York with his friend Henry Fonda. His father flew into a rage. The model son, for the first time, ignored him



James Stewart was born on May 20, 1908 in Indiana (Pennsylvania), into a Presbyterian home, where the table was blessed. His father ran a hardware store, his mother could play the piano, and he had two little sisters. His father, a straight and severe man who fought against the Spanish in Cuba and against the Germans in the First World War, instilled in him nineteenth-century moral values ​​and the cult of work. Jimmy Stewart had a rough but happy childhood. He went camping, flew kites and was fascinated by airplanes. Those were the heroic times of aviation. He wanted to enter a military school to become a pilot, but his father forced him to go to university. The year was 1928 and the young James Stewart studied architecture at Princeton. During the summers he made a little money working as a bricklayer and painting the lines of the newly paved roads. He also did his first steps playing the accordion.

They were difficult times. He graduated in 1932, at the height of the Depression. His thesis was the design of an airport. But he did not find work as an architect. And he didn’t want to go back to the hardware store either. So he went to New York with a group of amateur actors, including his first love, Margaret Sullavan (Oscar nominee in 1939), and his best friend, Henry Fonda. His father flew into a rage. The theater was not a respectable occupation. But this time the model son ignored him.

He shared a flat with Henry Fonda, both in New York and Los Angeles, where the producer Metro Goldwyn Mayer auditioned him. She got over it and signed a leonine contract: $350 a week for piecework. “You hear a lot that the old industrial magnates were tyrants and the studios were almost slave factories. But the Metro was a wonderful place where my bosses made all the decisions on my behalf », she quipped. For four years, from 1935 to 1939, she starred in small roles in 29 films.

As an actor he went unnoticed. But he lived the crazy life close to Henry Fonda, who passed him the girlfriends he left behind. Henry was the one thrown; Jimmy, the cloth of tears. He had more or less platonic or carnal romances with Katherine Hepburn, Jean Harlow, Carole Lombard, Greta Garbo… But they were discreet, respectable love affairs. The Puritan family influence continued to weigh. They insisted on ‘perverting’ it.

Ginger Rogers and Marlene Dietrich are said to have harassed him. As Joan Crawford recalls, “he had such a shy way of looking at you that it melted you inside.” But many times the actor preferred to stay home rather than go on a spree.

Surrounded by sexual freebooters like Clark Gable or Gary Cooper, his chivalry was striking. The sordid thing that can be said about him is that he was pressured by the studio to frequent Metro’s private brothel. The producer thus exercised some control over his stars and made sure that the next day they got up early to go to the set. It was also a way of verifying his heterosexuality.

James Stewart had no training as an actor. He tanned rolling. The only lessons were from Margaret Sullavan, who found Jimmy’s babble irresistible and advised him to use it on camera. He drank the winds for her. But she married Henry Fonda. The marriage lasted a year. Fonda and Stewart did not lose the friendship. And that they had serious political differences: Fonda was on the left and Stewart, conservative. An argument ended in fistfights. They decided not to talk about politics again and the friendship lasted until Fonda’s death in 1982.

The year 1939 was decisive in his life. She replaced Gary Cooper as the lead in swordless knightby Frank Capra. Despite the box office success, his father insisted that he return to town and leave his “sinful life.” The following year he got an Oscar for his role in Philadelphia stories, by George Cukor. Stewart sent the statuette to his father, who placed it on a shelf in the store, along with his war medals and diplomas. boyscout. It was the first step to be forgiven.

The reconciliation came with the Second World War, which split the actor’s artistic career in two. Jimmy wanted to sign up as a pilot, even before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, but was turned down by recruiters. He was in the bones: he measured 1.95 and only weighed 62 kilos. He gorged himself for a few days and tried again. He gave the minimum weight with just a few grams to spare.

Already in the Army, he was given a assignment as a flight instructor, but he longed to get into action. He insisted on his superiors until in August 1943, at the age of 35, he was finally assigned to a squadron based in England. He participated in more than 20 missions over Germany. He bombed Bremen, Frankfurt and Berlin. According to his subordinates, he was a very kind, yet firm person who transformed in combat. He retired from the Air Force in 1968 with the rank of lieutenant general. But before that, he applied for and was granted permission to fly a mission over Vietnam aboard a B-52.

He came back from the war a hero. He was greeted with confetti in his town and hugged by his father, but he had been left without an acting contract. Frank Capra she remembered him and told him on the phone a muddled story about a guy who wants to commit suicide and an angel who saves his life. Stewart did not understand much, but accepted the role.

A friend of Nixon and Reagan, he was a multimillionaire businessman, with diverse investments, from oil wells to a charter airline.



And so he became George Bailey, the protagonist of Living is beautiful! (1946). “It’s about an ordinary guy who discovers that living each day honorably, with faith in God and caring for others can be wonderful,” explained the actor. It was a public flop, but it crystallized the myth of Stewart as the prototype of the decent American.

When he saw the film, President Truman said that if he had a son, he would like him to be like Jimmy. “People see me as someone vulnerable. I don’t see anything wrong with that, I have chosen those types of roles because it fits with my feelings about life, “Stewart reflected. But the truth is that his roles during the 50s and 60s do not conform to the cliché that he himself made.

Alfred Hitchcock (rear window, Vertigo…) discovered unknown records in him: a cynical voyeur in a wheelchair or an ex-cop obsessed with a dead woman. That anguished facet intensified in the western, both with John Ford (The man who shot Liberty Valance) as with Anthony Mann (Winchester 73). And it reached its peak in anatomy of a murderby Otto Premier.

Despite his versatility, he never got rid of the sanbenito that he was incapable of acting and limited himself to stammering his lines. “I’m James Stewart and I play James Stewart, you can’t ask me for great performances, I just do variations of myself,” he once said, resigned. “My husband is too normal a guy to be an actor,” said his wife, Gloria McLean, whom he married in 1949. He was 41 years old; Gloria, 31, was divorced and the mother of two children. They formed a solid couple in love with her for 45 years, until her death in 1994. They had twin daughters. They lived in Beverly Hills quietly, Presbyterian style: walking his dog, Beau, or riding the horse James rode in most of his Westerns.

James Stewart was a friend of Nixon and Reagan and became a billionaire businessman, with investments ranging from oil wells to a charter company. He wrote bad poems and testified before Congress against colorizing classic films. But his last years were sad. Gloria died of lung cancer and Stewart sank into melancholy. He became a ghost with skin mottled with cancerous spots, increasingly deaf and depressed. The man that the Americans wanted to resemble died in 1997, at the age of 89, of a pulmonary embolism. His last words were: “I’m going with Gloria.”