Football in Europe for the 2022-2023 season is starting, there are several Colombian footballers who have defined what they will do, but there are others who do not.

The list is not long, but it does include players who have had an important career in football on the old continent.

New directions?

James Rodriguez, Jeison Murillo and Santiago Arias They are three of the names that attract the most attention in this list.

The first decided to go to Qatar, but there has been talk that he will not continue at Al Rayyan, something that has not been confirmed.

There has been talk of his return to the Premier League, which will go to Italy, that Galatasaray Turkish wants it, but the clear thing is that it is in Qatar and no north is in sight.

Arias was in the Spanish Granada and returned to Atlético de Madridowner of his pass, but it is not known if he will have the option to play, of a place in the title.

He has played 14 games in the last tournament and scored a goal, but it does not seem certain what will happen to him.

Murillo and Arboleda, with many questions

Murillo was loaned to Celta de Vigo, returned to Sampdoria, and there the Dt studies the option of him staying, but nothing fixed.

Trabzonspor from Turkey has shown interest in having the defender who once wore the shirt of the Colombian National Team.

On the list is Ivan Mauricio Arboleda, goalkeeper, who had to return to Rayo Vallecano, with whom he has a contract until 2024.

He was at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina for six months, he is an option for the club in which Falcao García appears, but…

