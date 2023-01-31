James Roríguez opens business in Bogotá and arouses great expectations

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
New venture of the soccer player of the Colombian National Team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian soccer player James Rodriguezwhich these days is at a great moment in the Olympiacos of Greece, raising his level, he also lives a sweet moment in his businesses.
The player of the Colombia selectionwhich has been characterized by its business investment strategies, is now targeting the Bogota market.
James’ new business
His new business is the arrival in Bogotá of his Two Mills Coffeewhich already has offices in Ibagué and Medellín and continues to expand in the country.
It is known that the brand’s strategy is to offer visitors an experience with wood-roasted coffee, a cappuccino with whipped cream and an amaretto.
Its variety also includes bubble waffles, milkshakes, frappes and much more.
The Cafe is located in the El Edén Shopping Center, in Bogota.
“The James Rodríguez brand offers our visitors an alternative to taste a good coffee, it is one of the great brands with which El Edén surprises in 2023 to offer variety and is part of a turn of the shopping center to bring novel experiences”, explained Ibonne Zabala, General Manager of El Edén Shopping Center to Portfolio.
At the time, the Colombian launched his line of mineral water and sparkling water. He did it with an investment of more than 1,700 million pesos and a marketing strategy focused on social networks.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Roríguez #opens #business #Bogotá #arouses #great #expectations
Leave a Reply