James Roríguez opens business in Bogotá and arouses great expectations

Colombian soccer player James Rodriguezwhich these days is at a great moment in the Olympiacos of Greece, raising his level, he also lives a sweet moment in his businesses.

The player of the Colombia selectionwhich has been characterized by its business investment strategies, is now targeting the Bogota market.

James’ new business

His new business is the arrival in Bogotá of his Two Mills Coffeewhich already has offices in Ibagué and Medellín and continues to expand in the country.

It is known that the brand’s strategy is to offer visitors an experience with wood-roasted coffee, a cappuccino with whipped cream and an amaretto.



Its variety also includes bubble waffles, milkshakes, frappes and much more.

The Cafe is located in the El Edén Shopping Center, in Bogota.

“The James Rodríguez brand offers our visitors an alternative to taste a good coffee, it is one of the great brands with which El Edén surprises in 2023 to offer variety and is part of a turn of the shopping center to bring novel experiences”, explained Ibonne Zabala, General Manager of El Edén Shopping Center to Portfolio.

At the time, the Colombian launched his line of mineral water and sparkling water. He did it with an investment of more than 1,700 million pesos and a marketing strategy focused on social networks.

SPORTS

More sports news