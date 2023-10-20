Juana Valentina Restrepo, sister of James Rodriguez, was the victim of a robbery in Bogota and launched strong criticism at the mayor of the city, Claudia Lopez.

Juana Valentina was robbed, along with her husband, a few meters from her home in the north of the Colombian capital. This is how she reported it on her social networks, showing a video in which thieves attacked, after following the couple while they went shopping.

What happened?

“This morning my husband and I were victims of robbery! They shaved his cell phone from his hand half a block from my apartment! He took out his cell phone just to check the time, but that’s not even possible in this city anymore. “Claudia López, I don’t understand what her management is in this city…” Juana Valentina published on Instagram.

And he added: ““In a second they robbed him (the husband). The thief got on the motorcycle and left. This is no longer new in Bogotá, in all sectors. This is unbearable.”

In addition to showing details of the robbery, James’ sister had a strong defense against the mayor of Claudia López, whom she criticized for her poor management to ensure the safety of Bogota residents.

