James Rodriguez He wants to change his bittersweet 2023 football-wise, after the Colombian went 6 months without competing at the highest level, and he wants to do it in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

He did well with the Colombia selectionthanks to the trust placed in him by the DT, Nestor Lorenzo.

Goes for more

He played regularly with Sao Paulo. He won the Bra Cupil and reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, but has not completely convinced.

Several former players of the club have criticized him, because the truth is that he has not found his place and will continue to look for it, since it is the platform to remain in the elite.

His goal is to recover the level that once made him play in the best teams in the world, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

There is talk that his future in São Paulo is uncertain, but 2024 began in the best way for the Cucuteño footballer.

He wants to convince the DT completely, Dorival Juniorwho has always defended him, so James aims to respond in all the tournaments in which Brazilians compete: Brasileirao, Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Cup, Paulista Championship.

For now, what is known is that they raised his salary. Journalist Jorge Nicola He pointed out that the contract states that his profits would increase from January 1st and that became effective.

It was learned that the Colombian midfielder would earn one million reais in 2024. This indicates, pesos more or pesos less, that his monthly salary would be $300,000 per month.

