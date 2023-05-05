James Rodríguez’s mother surprises with a pregnancy message from Daniela Ospina

Daniela Ospina, sister of goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-partner of James Rodríguezannounced with a heartfelt video that she will be a mother again.

The volleyball player and renowned ‘influencer’ shared a heartfelt video on Wednesday in which she is seen breaking the news to her relatives.

And the post, on Instagram, quickly went viral. The most striking thing was that the second comment with the highest number of reactions was that of shannon delimeVenezuelan model with whom James Rodríguez had a relationship after separating from Ospina, in 2017.

The Venezuelan was direct. “Congratulationssss Dani”, he pointed out next to a heart emoticon.

María del Pilar Rubio, mother of James Rodríguez.

James’s mom’s message

Among the chain of reactions, that of James’s mother, Pilar Rubio, who was not far behind, also stood out.

His words were highly anticipated, since it is about his ex-mother-in-law. His words were short but emotional.

In the publication in which Daniela Ospina announced her pregnancy, Pilar wrote: “❤️❤️ what a bless”. Daniela replied: “amen my Pili 🙏🏽 we love you”.

Without a doubt, despite the break in the past between James and Daniela, the relationship with Pilar is good.

James and Daniela married in 2010, six years later and with a daughter in between, the couple confirmed their divorce.

