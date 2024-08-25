James rodriguez has been associated with several clubs in Europeafter finishing the contract with the Sao Paulo, Brazil. His desire is to return to the Old Continent, but time is running out, there is less than a week left to find a team.

The 33-year-old Colombian is not sure about his future and it is already a race against time to find a club that will attract him, since there are not many offers despite his great performance with the club. Colombian National Team which allowed him to be chosen as the Best Player of the last Copa América.

James unleashes chaos in Getafe

Rodriguez He was linked with Lazio, Porto, Betis, Fiorentina and Valencia, but none of them made any serious moves to sign him. In several situations it was more of an offer from his agent Jorge Mendeswhich is a real interest of a club.

In the last few hours the issue was reactivated again James Rodriguez, which generates a lot of discord in a club of the Spanish League: The president gave the Santander native the thumbs down and placed all responsibility on the coach who left him exposed in the press conference.

Angel Torres, president of Getafe, ruled out the arrival of James Rodriguez after being asked about a possible interest and stated that the coach Javier Bordalas He did not want the Colombian in the squad because he “did not need him” for the style of play he plays.

“Are you interested in James too? Rayo Vallecano and you, is this true or is it a lie?”, a journalist asked the director. “It’s not true. They offered him to us a month ago and a week ago they came again for another agent. We consulted with the manager and he said that he wasn’t what he needed,” said Torres.

Bordalás does want James

It seemed that the topic James Rodriguez and Getafe It ended with the statements of the president, who did not count on his own words. Bordalás which left him in a very bad position after the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Bordalásin the middle of a press conference, began by saying that he was never consulted about the arrival of James Rodríguez and, between the lines, he indicated that the words of the Getafe president did not tell the whole truth.

“I’m not talking about any player who doesn’t have the Getafe shirt or crest. It’s true that I take on any player that the club decides to sign. I don’t decide the signings, the president and the sports management decide them,” the coach began by saying.

Surprisingly, Javier Bordalas He pointed out that The captain of the Colombian national team is welcomed at Getafe and it would be very positive for the team if a player of his quality arrived.

“If James came tomorrow, I would welcome him with open arms, just as I have welcomed the players who have arrived this season. James is a great player and I would welcome him with open arms,” ​​said Bordalás, who opened a war of words with his president and unleashed internal conflict in the club.

