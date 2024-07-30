l

Another chapter is added to the novel of James Rodriguez with the Sao Paulo. From Brazil They say that the Colombian player is still negotiating with the São Paulo club to terminate the contract that is signed until 2025.

Last week, the journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in the transfer market, explained that James Rodriguez He had already terminated his contract with Sao Paulo and was a free agent to sign for any team.

“James Rodriguez, who will be available as a free agent by terminating his contract by mutual agreement with São Paulo. He leaves the club after an excellent America Cup. “James would love to return to European football,” Romano said.

James Rodriguez continues negotiating

However, the contract has not yet been finalized by mutual agreement, it notes in its Tuesday edition. Globe Sport from Brazil, which explains that the two parties are still negotiating to agree on economic terms.

“A week after starting negotiations to terminate James Rodriguez’s contract, the Sao Paulo has not yet reached an agreement with the midfielder to end the contract, which is valid until mid-2025,” the cited media stated.

Apparently, James Rodriguez He would not be willing to give up the huge sum that Sao Paulo must pay him for the termination of the contract. “With no offers to sell the player, who was chosen as the best player in the Copa América played in the United States, Sao Paulo is putting pressure on James to make the conditions of an agreement to end his contract more flexible.”

“Recently, Sao Paulo reached an agreement to pay a debt of around R$ 10 million (1.7 million dollars) to settle the gloves agreed upon during the signing, in mid-2023. The intention is to get James to give up part of the amount, or at least facilitate the payment. The player, as already happened in February, has not given much room for negotiation,” he said. Globe Sport.

James is not in Lazio’s plans

It is not the only complication that it has James Rodriguez about his future. While the Colombian is in Barranquillaon vacation and walking with the businessman Christian Daes, His entourage is working to take him to a European club.

“People close to the athlete say that he has received contacts from European clubs, which would be ‘second-tier’ on the continent, but none that São Paulo is looking for. The strategy would be to sign him when he is free on the market,” he said.

In recent days, the option Lazio from Italy had gained strength after the offer of his agent, Jorge Mendes, to the president of the Roman club, Claudio LotitoHowever, the board thought about it and never sent a formal offer, or gave any response.

The first to put cold cloths on the subject was the Lazio sports director Angelo Fabianiwho questioned the possible arrival of the 33-year-old from Cúcuta. “James Rodriguez? We’ll see, in the meantime we have to think about the exits right now.”

In accordance with Corriere dello Sport, Lazio The club was evaluating the situation of the Colombian, who is over 30 years old and does not fit into the youth project that the club is carrying out. In addition, the board is somewhat concerned about the physical condition of a player who has been hit hard by injuries.

In Tuesday’s edition, the cited media explains that Lazio would have focused on the signing of the Englishman Jobe Bellingham -younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham- and the possible signing of James Rodríguez would be completely ruled out.

