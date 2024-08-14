James Rodriguez has once again captured the attention of the football world after a stellar performance in the Copa America, where he was undoubtedly the best player in the tournament, winning the MVP. His performance made it clear that he is still an elite-level player, capable of doing things on the court that few can match. This resurgence has fueled rumors about his future, especially after he terminated his contract with São Paulo of Brazil.

After a season in Brazil, where he could not shine as expected, he decided to end his contract with Sao Paulo. The team’s coach did not have him in his plans, and since he had not shown his best version, James chose to seek new horizons. This move was welcomed by many, as it was perceived that the Colombian needed a change to recover his best level.

Immediately after the Copa America, rumours began to circulate about possible destinations for the footballer. Some speculated about a return to South America, mentioning clubs such as Boca Juniors either River Plate, which would have been interesting to see, but it didn’t come to fruition. Other rumours pointed to an offer from Saudi Arabia, but James made it clear that his priority is to return to Europe, to a top-level league.

Spain or Italy? The main candidates to sign James. When it comes to Europe, Rodriguez is not only interested in the five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1), He is also considering options in the Portuguese league or the Dutch Eredivisie. However, so far, the strongest rumours link him to two leagues in particular: the Spanish and the Italian.

There has been much speculation in Italy about a possible move to Lazio, but the club’s director recently ruled out that possibility. He argued that James does not fit into the team’s current policy, which focuses on young players, and that the Colombian’s inconsistency and age are factors that work against him.

In Spain, where he already has experience after his time at Real Madrid, the options seem more viable. Celta Vigo, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, offered him a two-year contract, Although there hasn’t been much more information on the matter. But the most recent and resounding rumour is that Rayo Vallecano, the club that signed Radamel Falcao, are now interested in bringing James into their squad. If this were to materialise, it would be an exciting opportunity to see James and Falcao share a team again, although it would have been even more curious if this had happened a year ago, when both were in top form.

With all these rumours in the air, the most likely destination for James seems to be Spain, a league where he has already demonstrated his talent. However, in football, nothing is guaranteed, and an unexpected offer from another European club can always arise and change the course of events.

What is clear is that, after his brilliant Copa America, James has the potential to continue being an important figure in world football. Now we just have to wait and see which team will be the next to benefit from his talents.