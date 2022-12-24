James Rodríguez’s former technician recovers from a delicate operation

Jupp Heynckeswho was the coach of the Colombian James Rodriguez when he was part of Bayern Munichis recovering from a heart operation.

The international media have echoed an interview that the DT gave to the German magazine kicker and in which he recounted the difficult moments for what happened.

“It was the worst period of my life, I couldn’t sleep, time didn’t pass. A martyrdom, it was a martyrdom,” said the counselor.

It was learned that the doctor Artur Lichtenberg implanted several bypasses in Heynckes, 77, to correct a malfunction of two arteries.

Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich coach.

The DT said that after the surgery he spent two weeks in intensive care. “I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff that have been behind me,” said the DT.

About the World Cup he said: “I’m happy for Messi. I think he feels the love and admiration of his younger classmates. He rewarded the team with excellent performances. He gave me the impression of being a father who takes care of his children, ”he said.

