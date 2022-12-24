James Rodríguez’s former technician recovers from a delicate operation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James RodrÃguez, wearing Nike shoes with the hidden brand.
Colombian Soccer Federation
James Rodríguez, with Nike shoes with the hidden brand.
The surgery was in mid-November.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 24, 2022, 02:00 PM
Jupp Heynckeswho was the coach of the Colombian James Rodriguez when he was part of Bayern Munichis recovering from a heart operation.
The international media have echoed an interview that the DT gave to the German magazine kicker and in which he recounted the difficult moments for what happened.
(Mourning: in strange events a footballer is beaten and shot to death)
(Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in the hospital, video (Sensitive images)
“It was the worst period of my life, I couldn’t sleep, time didn’t pass. A martyrdom, it was a martyrdom,” said the counselor.
It was learned that the doctor Artur Lichtenberg implanted several bypasses in Heynckes, 77, to correct a malfunction of two arteries.
The DT said that after the surgery he spent two weeks in intensive care. “I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff that have been behind me,” said the DT.
About the World Cup he said: “I’m happy for Messi. I think he feels the love and admiration of his younger classmates. He rewarded the team with excellent performances. He gave me the impression of being a father who takes care of his children, ”he said.
(Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?)
(The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death)
Sports
December 24, 2022, 02:00 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguezs #technician #recovers #delicate #operation
Leave a Reply