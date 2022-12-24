Saturday, December 24, 2022
James Rodríguez’s former technician recovers from a delicate operation

December 24, 2022
James Rodriguez

James RodrÃguez, wearing Nike shoes with the hidden brand.

Photo:

Colombian Soccer Federation

James Rodríguez, with Nike shoes with the hidden brand.

The surgery was in mid-November.

Jupp Heynckeswho was the coach of the Colombian James Rodriguez when he was part of Bayern Munichis recovering from a heart operation.

The international media have echoed an interview that the DT gave to the German magazine kicker and in which he recounted the difficult moments for what happened.

(Mourning: in strange events a footballer is beaten and shot to death)
(Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in the hospital, video (Sensitive images)

“It was the worst period of my life, I couldn’t sleep, time didn’t pass. A martyrdom, it was a martyrdom,” said the counselor.

It was learned that the doctor Artur Lichtenberg implanted several bypasses in Heynckes, 77, to correct a malfunction of two arteries.

Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich coach.

The DT said that after the surgery he spent two weeks in intensive care. “I want to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff that have been behind me,” said the DT.

About the World Cup he said: “I’m happy for Messi. I think he feels the love and admiration of his younger classmates. He rewarded the team with excellent performances. He gave me the impression of being a father who takes care of his children, ”he said.

(Antonella Roccuzzo and Kun Agüero are exposed to a sanction from Fifa, why?)
(The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death)

Sports

