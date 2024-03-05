In just 35 minutes of play, James Rodriguez was able to change criticism for applause and insults for praise, after his goal and his assist in what was a glorious return with the Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It may be of interest to you: Would Radamel Falcao García be on the Millonarios radar again? This is what the team says

The 32-year-old Colombian had not played an official match since November 26, 2023. There were 94 days of absence due to his non-sports problems that left him very exposed in Brazil.

Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

James He started the preseason as one of the squad, he trained normally in the Sao Paulo and it seemed that the exit rumors were dissolving. But everything changed when the Colombian asked the club's directors to terminate the contract after suffering some physical problems.

He and his entourage began to discuss the terms to end the relationship and it was speculated that there were offers from Türkiye to return to Europe. However, the market in that country closed and the Cucuteño ran out of options to sign for another team.

We tell you: 'History requires us to win': Pablo Repetto begins his time at Atlético Nacional

In the end, he decided to take a step back from his controversial decision, he apologized to the managers, his coach and his teammates for his attitude. Sao Paulo decided to forgive him and registered him for the Paulista Tournament for the injured Luiz Gustavo.

The DT Thiago Carpini, who never stopped praising him in the different press conferences, gave him 20 minutes in the match against Inter Limeira, The play went perfectly and the Colombian was a figure.

James Rodriguez He gave an assist on a goal and scored the third in his official return with the Brazilian team, earning all the praise and applause. Last weekend, against Palmeirasplayed a handful of 15 minutes and was one of the most outstanding after asking for the ball and giving his team play.

Those 35 minutes in two games have allowed him to make several of his detractors fall in love with his technical quality again. One of those who now came out to praise him was the former Brazilian star Luis Fabiano, who had destroyed it a few weeks ago.

“Now he deserves more opportunities, he is showing more desire. The difficult thing is that for him to be able to play, he has to change the game system and make a team that thinks more about him than about tactics,” he said on ESPN Brasil's 'Resenha da Rodada'.

Also: These are the reasons for Dorlan Pabón's departure from Atlético Nacional

Luis Fabiano, who had two stages with the club (2001-2004 and 2011-2015) and who was key for São Paulo to achieve its most recent international title, the 2012 Copa Sudamericana, had made very harsh comments about James' performance in the same program.

“For me, James is a problem. With the demands of being a starter, it is a problem,” said the forward, who also played in the 2010 World Cup with Brazil.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Luis Fabiano He questioned why the leadership takes the alleged pressure from the Colombian so calmly. “Will (São Paulo) be the player's hostage? The guy plays poorly in two games, and they're going to keep him? And the template? It is a problem if (Dorival) allows it,” he added.

“He has to be a starter if he deserves it, if he plays more than the others, if he has the conditions, if he is performing better. Demand it because 'I'm James', I don't agree,” he stated.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO