Wednesday, August 9, 2023
James Rodríguez’s debut is very close! Time and where to see Sao Paulo vs. flamenco

August 9, 2023
James Rodríguez's debut is very close! Time and where to see Sao Paulo vs. flamenco

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez, in Sao Paulo.

Photo:

Instagram James Rodríguez, EFE

James Rodriguez, in Sao Paulo.

The Colombian is getting ready to have his premiere in Brazil.

James Rodriguez he has worked hard since his arrival in Sao Paulo. He has resumed group training, which is the highest demand to have a prompt debut with his new team and meet the expectations that have been generated with his arrival.

See also  Colombia, great victory over China in the Women's U-17 World Cup

Ready to play

James Rodriguez and Sao Paulo

Photo:

Isaac Fontana and Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

The first step was to start working with the team, train thoroughly and start living with his new teammates.

The next thing, that his premiere arrives, that he jumps onto the field with his new shirt. And for that, an official protocol was needed for James to have the green light. He already has it.

Sao Paulo confirmed this Monday that the player is already authorized by the Brazilian Football Confederation. Papers in order and everything ready for the coaching staff to decide to include him in the call.

“Registered in the CBF and released to defend the Tricolor”says the message from Sao Paulo.

Thus, it is expected that James will have his first minutes next Sunday when Sao Paulo faces Flamengo in Serie A in Brazil. The match will be at the Maracana stadium.

James Rodriguezbeing a foreigner, he had to obtain personal documents such as a visa and a work permit to be registered.

Sao Paulo’s next game will be this Thursday, August 10, when they receive San Lorenzo from Argentina for the Copa Sudamericana; however, James is not signed up for this phase.

See also  James Rodríguez, in figures: how has it gone with Al Rayyan in Qatar?

SPORTS

More sports news

