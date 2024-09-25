James Rodriguez The game is on the cards, but Rayo Vallecano still don’t see him in good condition, at least not coach Iñigo Pérez, who has insisted that everything will happen in due time, and that’s why the Colombian did not play in Wednesday’s draw away to Girona.

There were expectations about whether James would get minutes in this game, considering that he was not a starter in the previous two games and only had a few moments on the court.

This situation has already generated concerns in Spain, among a section of the press and Rayo fans, who cannot understand why James, a star of the Copa América and symbol of the Colombian national team, is not being used by the coach.

However, the coach has remained firm in his position of taking James with care, without rushing him, without risking injury, given his lack of continuity in recent months.

He also said that he needs time to catch up with his teammates at Rayo Vallecano.

This Wednesday, the coach was questioned again about the issue. He insisted: “Well, the other day I explained it, I tried to explain it. To be clear, my changes will always go in the direction of finding, modifying or altering the game in this case or keeping it as it is if it is liked,” said Perez.

He then added that against Girona he saw the need to refresh with other players. “Today I thought that the players who came in had different characteristics to be able to sustain a match that we were holding on to with tweezers, and well, that’s the reason for that,” he said.

In any case, the coach is still being criticised for his decision. We will have to wait and see if he has the chance to play on Saturday, when Rayo face Leganés.

Rayo draw

Girona on Wednesday went four games in a row without a win in all competitions, drawing 0-0 at home against Rayo Vallecano on matchday 7.

The modest Catalan club remains stuck in the second half of the table (12th, 8 points), far from the European positions, while the Madrid team is tenth after its second consecutive draw, which is its third consecutive game without losing.

