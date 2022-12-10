James Rodríguez’s challenge on TikTok about player names: he failed in one

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez, player of Olympiacos FC of the Greek Super Leagueis on vacation while international soccer celebrates the Qatar 2022 World Cup, to which Colombia did not qualify.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: this is the diagnosis of his injury, there is more time on disability).

However, the ’10’ of the National Team has taken advantage of the days to share with his family and rest. Even on December 7, he shared some photos celebrating the famous Day of Little Candles that Colombians celebrate.

James, who is usually very active on his social networks, surprised his followers in TikTok, where in the last hours he was faced with a challenge that consisted of guessing the names of professional soccer players just by seeing their faces. It only failed in one.

(You can read: Santiago Arias: this is how he stays in shape while he gets a new team).

Once the faces of the players began to appear, James began to hit and identified the Italian Salvatore Sirigu, the German Mats Hummels, the Croatian Ivan Perišić, the Spanish José María Callejón, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum, the German İlkay Gündoğan, the Italian Leonardo Bonucci and the Portuguese Rui Patrício; however, the last face of him did not recognize him.

“It was going super good! Who was the last one?” James wrote in the description of the video. His supporters quickly helped him and pointed out that the last player was Ionuț Radu, from Romania.

More news