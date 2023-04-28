James Rodríguez: yes or yes they want it in Brazil, they are preparing a juicy offer

James Rodriguez still without a team, after his unexpected departure from Olympiacos of Greece, the steering wheel sounds for several clubs, but the truth is that only one, of what is known, has sent an offer.

In Brazil, they have wanted the talented Colombian player for years, but that dream has never come true.

First move

The Colombian did not accept the first proposal made by Botafogo, who expressed their interest through John Textor.

The head of SAF Alvinegra sees in the midfielder a “dream of consumption” for the project and has already stirred up the negotiation intermediaries that he will make a new offer in the coming days.

James Rodríguez’s staff rejected the club’s offer of Rio de Janeiro for considering under the fixed salary offered.

Botafogo’s proposal was a fixed value per month and variables in the contract for performance on the field -participation in goals and games played-, which would increase the monthly salary according to what the Colombian showed on the field.

Second try

HoweverBotafogo He does not give his arm to twist and it has been known in the last hours that they will make another proposal for James.

Everything indicates that John Textor, the team’s largest shareholder, loves the man from Cucuta no matter what, so in the next few days he will knock on the door again.

