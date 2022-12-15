Thursday, December 15, 2022
James Rodríguez: Xavi relives his regret for the arrival of the ’10’ at Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

The former Barcelona player spoke about the Colombian soccer player. And he did it with a feeling: nostalgia.

James Rodriguez He is ready to resume activity with Olympiacos from Greece. The Colombian ’10’, who has been well received in the Hellenic giant, was summoned by coach Míchel González for the Cup duel against Atromitos Athinon, which will take place this Thursday at 12:30 pm, Colombian time.

Although everything indicates that James will not start, his reappearance generates expectations in the followers of his career.

In fact, this Thursday some brief but powerful words from Xavi Hernandezformer player and now coach of Barcelona, ​​about the man from Cucuta.

‘It’s a shame he played for Real Madrid’

James Rodriguez with Real Madrid

“James is capable of scoring tremendous goals from short and long distances, he has a privileged left foot. It’s a shame he played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona”, commented Xavi, in an event of the sponsors of Spanish football.

James played in the Merengue team after his brilliant World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Although he had ups and downs due to various situations, everything indicates that the memory of his performance on Spanish soil is more than positive.

