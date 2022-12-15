James Rodríguez: Xavi relives his regret for the arrival of the ’10’ at Real Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.
James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.
The former Barcelona player spoke about the Colombian soccer player. And he did it with a feeling: nostalgia.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 08:11 A.M.
James Rodriguez He is ready to resume activity with Olympiacos from Greece. The Colombian ’10’, who has been well received in the Hellenic giant, was summoned by coach Míchel González for the Cup duel against Atromitos Athinon, which will take place this Thursday at 12:30 pm, Colombian time.
Although everything indicates that James will not start, his reappearance generates expectations in the followers of his career.
In fact, this Thursday some brief but powerful words from Xavi Hernandezformer player and now coach of Barcelona, about the man from Cucuta.
‘It’s a shame he played for Real Madrid’
“James is capable of scoring tremendous goals from short and long distances, he has a privileged left foot. It’s a shame he played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona”, commented Xavi, in an event of the sponsors of Spanish football.
James played in the Merengue team after his brilliant World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Although he had ups and downs due to various situations, everything indicates that the memory of his performance on Spanish soil is more than positive.
🎂 Happy birthday to the man from Cucuta who wore the 10 Madrid and who in one season (2014/2015) was BETTER than Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets:
James Rodriguez 🇨🇴!
🏟️ 568 PJ
⚽️ 149
👟 167 assists
🏆 24 titles 🇦🇷🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪
🇧🇷 Brazil goalscorer 2014
Video: Uefa pic.twitter.com/xyibF7rMTz
— DSportsCo (@DIRECTVSportsCo) July 12, 2022
More sports news
SPORTS
December 15, 2022, 08:11 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #Xavi #relives #regret #arrival #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply