The departure of James Rodriguez of the Sao Paulo, Brazil It sounded loudly last December, because the club was not convinced of its continuity. Your technician Dorival Junior He couldn't make the '10' fit into his scheme and it was causing several headaches for the coach.

However, the rumors have cooled down and it seems that James Rodriguez His continuity is assured in the São Paulo team. Furthermore, he could look 'like a king', because Dorival Júnior has great options to leave his position.

The footballer is 32 years old Photo: Elvis González / EFE

Dorival Júnior is in the Brazilian national team's portfolio

President Ednaldo Rodrigues is back in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and he already has one of the first decisions to make: who will lead the Brazilian team in the coming months.

The interim coach, Fernando Dinizhas a contract until June, but the option would be another, according to the blog of Ancelmo and several Brazilian media, Dorival Junioractually in Sao Paulo. Filipe Luis, who retired last season playing in the Flamengo, He would be the favorite for the position of director of the national team.

The urgency of the decision is due to the upcoming commitments of the Brazilian team. Before the America Cupbetween June and July, the team has friendlies against England and Mexico.

Before being removed from the presidency in December, Ednaldo He even reached an agreement with the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, that would replace Diniz at the end of the European season. But the Italian coach ended up renewing his contract with the real Madrid while the CBF was hesitating about a new coach.

Dorival Junior was one of the strongest names considered after the departure of Tite. Champion of the Liberators and of the Brazilian Cup with Flamengo in 2022, the 61-year-old coach led the Sao Paulo to the unpublished title of the same Brazil Cup this last season.

Dorival Junior and James Rodríguez Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol and Colombian Football Federation

In June, before being appointed interim, Diniz He said he had not received any contact from the CBFbut said he was “flattered” to be remembered.

“I didn't talk about anything with the board because I didn't have any demands, nor did I have any when I was in Flamengo. That never happened. I never had contact with the CBF board. I'm just flattered that they remember my name, that's why we didn't open anything with the president, because there's nothing. “Everything is fictitious and a possibility,” explained the DT.

Ednaldo Rreturns to the presidency after a preliminary decision by the minister Gilmar Mendes of the Federal Supreme Court, The judge issued a precautionary measure against an action by the Rio Court of Justice which invalidated the conduct adjustment agreement agreed between the CBF and the Public ministry which allowed the choice of Rodrigues. The action will still be judged in plenary.

With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

