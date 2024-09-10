The Colombian National Team had a very outstanding afternoon in the warm Barranquilla and beat 2-1 a Argentina who fought more than he played in the 8th round of the South American qualifiers. The cast of the Coach Nestor Lorenzo remains the only undefeated team on this long road to the 2026 World Cup.

It was a special game for the Selection that he wanted to hurt the same rival with whom he lost the final of the last Copa América. Colombia made Argentina look weak and became strong again at the Metropolitano Stadium, where they defeated Brazil by the same score last year.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 partial victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scored a penalty.

James Rodriguez shined in Barranquilla

James Rodriguez He was the great figure of the national team. In the first half he provided an assist for the goal of Yerson Mosquera and, although he made a mistake on Argentina’s goal with a very compromising pass, he scored the winning goal from a penalty, and made the city of Barranquilla vibrate.

After the match, the captain of the Colombian national team, The player who was applauded by the Metropolitano in Barranquilla, analysed the match and explained that the victory against Argentina was a fair thing. “It is very nice to play here in Barranquilla. It was a good match and I think it is a very fair victory.”

Regarding the process that the Colombian National Team is undergoing, he explained that the idea is for the team to get used to playing big matches, finals, and this is a very good step to continue on that path.

“We are going to try to give our all in every match, in every tournament we play and we want to get used to playing finals. Today was just another match against a team that has won everything and victory tastes better,” he said.

It was the left-footer’s first goal against Argentina that allows him to continue writing history and make a series of records: he equaled Radamel Falcao Garcia With goals in the tie, he surpassed the record for assists Carlos ‘The Kid Valderrama’ after reaching 11 assists.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored a goal, there’s a first time for everything,” explained James Rodríguez, who becomes the sixth South American player to score at least one goal against each of the national teams. Conmebol.

HAROLD YEPES

