The versions about a new team change for the Colombian James Rodríguez continue to growafter his participation with the Colombian National Team in the match against South Korea, last Friday.

After scoring one of the goals against Korea in Ulsan, James did not play against Japan on Tuesday and did not even appear on the substitute bench, Apparently, due to a new muscular problem. It should be remembered that the midfielder returned after a one-month stoppage, also due to injury.

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.

After a spell without any shine and with many problems for Al Rayyan, from Qatar, James had found some continuity at Olympiacos in Greece. He has played 21 games, with five goals scored and six assists.

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James would have already announced that he is not renewing his contract

However, in recent days rumors of his departure from the Greek club and the interest of another European club, the Besiktas from Türkiye. Now, press versions put him closer to the change of team.

According to the Greek portal Fotomac, James has already informed Olympiacos of his intention not to renew his contract, which would leave him free to negotiate his contract with the Turkish club.

Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN. efe

Besiktas is in third place in the Turkish Super League, with 49 points, 11 behind the leader, Galatasaray, and five behind the second, Fenerbahce. That third box would allow him to access the Europa League next season.

If James’ arrival at Besiktas is confirmed, he would be the third Colombian to wear that team’s jersey, after goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba and defender Pedro Franco.

