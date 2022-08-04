the future of James Rodriguez is still uncertain. His club, the Al-Rayyangives less and less news about him and, in fact, he already debuted yesterday in the All-Star League in Qatar, without the Colombian even appearing on the substitute bench.

New option for James?

Al Rayyan lost 0-1 to Al-Shamal on Wednesday and thus prolonged a bad moment that had him fighting not to be relegated last season, when the team had been armed to fight for the title, with James as the banner of that list, which It was eighth among 12 teams.

It was speculated that James would be injured again, but this information from Qatar was denied by the footballer.

Meanwhile, a window could open in the career of James, who would be looking to return to European football.

This Thursday runs the version that the latium from italy could go for the Colombian, as was said a few weeks ago. The option opens with the possible departure of the Spanish midfielder Luis Albertowho could return to Sevilla.

This would be of vital importance for James, taking into account the similarities he has in position and characteristics to Luis Alberto. With his departure there would be a void in terms of a creative midfielder.

The cucuteño was very close to arriving at the team from the Italian capital, when he left Everton after the arrival of Rafa Benítez.

James, 31, has not played an official match since March 29, when he scored the winning goal for Colombia against Venezuela on the last day of the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar, to which the National Team failed to qualify.

