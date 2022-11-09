Costa Rica will play this Wednesday against Nigeria their last friendly match at home before their World Cup debut, in a date that the Central Americans foresee as a party before traveling to Qatar to face Spain, Japan and Germany at the World Cup-2022.

“We have to be part of a nice party, the public that is going to the stadium is going to enjoy it and then our obligation is that they enjoy it a lot, regardless of what line-up we have,” said the Costa Rican coach, the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez.

The coffee coach hopes that the game will serve as a stimulus to go to Qatar “full of energy”, although Nigeria will be a “difficult, very physical and fast” rival, added Suárez.

The duel, to be played in the San Jose National Stadium will be the last test of the tricolor team on Costa Rican soil, before leaving the next day for Kuwait, where they will play another friendly on November 17 against Iraq.

And Keylor Navas?

Before the Nigerians will not be the goalkeeper of the PSG, Keylor Navasas well as his substitute patrick sequeira, defender Francisco Calvo or midfielder Jewison Bennette. All of them will join the concentration of the tricolor in Kuwait.

On the contrary, Suárez yes will have the defender Oscar Duarte, midfielders Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejeda and striker Joel Campbell, who will face their third World Cup in Qatar.

On the payroll there are also fifteen young people called to take over the generation, such as the attacking midfielder, Brandon Aguilera and forward Gerson Torres.

Speaking of Navas, this could be the bomb signing at Olympiacos, so the ‘tico’ would play alongside James Roidríguez.

What is known is that PSG would not oppose the goalkeeper’s departure, which is also of interest to Italian Naples and English West Ham.

