You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez
The footballer hopes to have a good tournament, but it starts with bad news.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Sao Paulo continues its preseason in Brazil and the team led by Thiago Carpini prepares for the official debut in the Paulista championship against Santo Andre, however, there is no good news with the Colombian James Rodriguez.
Although James has been working in training and even scored two goals in a recent practice, in Brazil they reported that the Colombian would be out to start the season.
According to information from the media 'Globe Esporte', James, along with other footballers such as Rafinha, Moreira and Michel Araújo, They stayed at the headquarters to continue working, so they would not be in the duel against Santo Andre scheduled for this Saturday at 6 pm
“One of the hottest names in the cast, Colombian James Rodríguez did not participate in the activity and could be left out of the premiere. The player remained at the CT Barra Funda along with the full-backs Rafinha and Moreira and the midfielder Michel Araujo, all with a load control agenda,” says 'Globe Esporte'.
In fact, the Brazilian journalist André Hernán assured that the Colombian would miss Sao Paulo's first two games for 2024, due to those load controls that he is carrying out.
The media outlet UOl Brasil says that James will continue to carry out load control work to avoid injuries.
James is expected to be available for coach Thiago Carpini on the third date, January 27, when Sao Paulo faces Portuguesa.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #Sao #Paulo #start #season #what39s #wrong
Leave a Reply