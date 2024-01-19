Sao Paulo continues its preseason in Brazil and the team led by Thiago Carpini prepares for the official debut in the Paulista championship against Santo Andre, however, there is no good news with the Colombian James Rodriguez.

Although James has been working in training and even scored two goals in a recent practice, in Brazil they reported that the Colombian would be out to start the season.

According to information from the media 'Globe Esporte', James, along with other footballers such as Rafinha, Moreira and Michel Araújo, They stayed at the headquarters to continue working, so they would not be in the duel against Santo Andre scheduled for this Saturday at 6 pm

“One of the hottest names in the cast, Colombian James Rodríguez did not participate in the activity and could be left out of the premiere. The player remained at the CT Barra Funda along with the full-backs Rafinha and Moreira and the midfielder Michel Araujo, all with a load control agenda,” says 'Globe Esporte'.

In fact, the Brazilian journalist André Hernán assured that the Colombian would miss Sao Paulo's first two games for 2024, due to those load controls that he is carrying out.

The media outlet UOl Brasil says that James will continue to carry out load control work to avoid injuries.

James is expected to be available for coach Thiago Carpini on the third date, January 27, when Sao Paulo faces Portuguesa.

