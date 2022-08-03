James Rodriguez had raised doubts about his future in recent days. Usually very active on Instagram, the Colombian hasn’t posted anything for over a week.

Furthermore, in the latest publications of the Al-Rayyan on social networks, James had not appeared in the training videos or photos, which is why speculation began.

James, absent in Al-Rayyan’s debut

This Wednesday, Al-Rayyan debuts in the 2022-23 season of the Qatar Stars League, against Al-Shamal, and James does not even appear as a substitute in the formation put together by coach Nicolás Córdova.

However, the absence of James would not have to do with a possible change of scene or a return to Europe, but with the physical problems that have prevented him from having continuity in recent years.

According to press reports, James would be injured again. Hassan Al-Otaibi, Former player of Al-Rayyan and the Qatar team, and today a commentator for the Al-Kas channel, assured on his Twitter account that the Colombian suffered a new muscle injury and that the disability could be long.

اصابات بالجملة تخيم على فريق الريان اللاعب طارق الذي كان الريان يفاوضه بديل! اصابة خميس رورديغيز العضلهواحتمال غيابه لأكثر من كان الله في عون جماهير الريان pic.twitter.com/WdLRF5VNsW – حسن العتيبي (@alotaibiqtr) August 2, 2022

“James Rodriguez pulled a muscle. He may be out for more than two months. God help Al Rayyan fans.” Al-Otaibi wrote.

James has had very little continuity with Al-Rayyan, which he joined in September of last year. He was only able to play 15 games, in which he scored five goals and provided six assists.

More than four months without playing a game

Rodríguez has not played a game since March 29, when he scored the winning goal for Colombia 0-1 against Venezuela, which did not serve to avoid elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. He was not in last season’s auction or in the Champions League with Al-Rayyan and now he could have a long disability.

SPORTS