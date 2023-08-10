James Rodríguez would already have a date for his debut, against one of the greats

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez.
The media take it for granted.
James Rodriguez, as they warn from Brazil, he is in good physical condition, so much so that his debut could be sooner than the fans of the sao paulo can imagine.
The Colombian has had a good disposition for the individual and group work of the cast and as it was known, he would already be in the squad for the next game.
Rodríguez was confirmed by the sao paulo a few days ago and since he had been training after leaving the Olympiacos of Greece, for everything indicates that its form is the best.
James Rodríguez, according to the press, has shown one of the best physical condition and has not lost in football, despite the for months.
Alright
Therefore, it is possible that he will soon put on the Sao Paulo jersey and go out on the pitch.
Journalist andre hernan was in charge of confirming that “physical condition is progressing as planned”.
Similarly, he warned that the coaching staff has been surprised by the performance in practice.
“It’s different from the rest! It’s adapted! Against Fla he may have a few minutes to be on the 16th and at a higher physical level. That’s the plan!” Hernan confirmed.
