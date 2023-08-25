James Rodríguez made his debut yesterday in the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo, from Brazil. The Colombian ’10’, who has been received with great expectation in the South American giant, played 45 minutes in his team’s 2-1 defeat against Liga Universitaria de Quito, from Ecuador. And with that time it seems that it was enough. Or at least that’s how the forceful analysis of the international premiere of ’10’ made by ‘Globo Esporte’, from the house O GLOBO, a member of the Grupo de Diarios de América, to which EL TIEMPO belongs, suggests.

James Rodríguez receives forceful criticism in Brazil

James Rodríguez (right) leaves Lucas Piovi behind.

This is the analysis of the journalist Arthur Sandes, from Sao Paulo:

“All eyes were on James Rodríguez, the name most celebrated by the fans in the lineup. It was his first time at Morumbi, where he has already shown himself to be comfortable”.

“Despite the lack of rhythm and physical conditions, the midfielder gave good signs. The vision of the game, for example, is the same as in the best times. If at the Maracana the best move was to leave Wellington Rato in front of the goal, this time he launched Nathan with a first-rate, deep pass that no one else saw.”

“That play simply did not end in submission because Sao Paulo had not entered the field as much to attack spaces. Either way, it serves to exemplify what James can contribute. When the Tricolor has to find spaces where they can’t, Colombian will be a great option“.

“James had played about half an hour in the last round, he adds another 45 minutes and thus resumes the rhythm of the game. He hadn’t played for four months, between the last time with Olympiacos, from Greece, and his debut with Sao Paulo the last week”.

“Against Botafogo, collectively, the Tricolor lost speed with the changes it made and was far from the intensity it had in the win over Corinthians. The speed leaks only appeared in the second half, when James Rodríguez had already left” .

*With information from O GLOBO.