Friday, November 4, 2022
James Rodríguez, without limits: the millionaire that his unique new pet costs

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

ColombiaParaguay

Columbia-Paraguay. Second time. Zero to zero at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/The Time

Columbia-Paraguay. Second time. Zero to zero at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The soccer player of the Colombian National Team surprised with his new partner. A very exclusive one.

James Rodriguez He is not only known for his great talent in the world of football but also for some ‘luxuries’ that he has given himself. High-end watches, pickup trucks, and even a haute cuisine private chef would be on the list.

Now, to all this, a new pet is added that the footballer who plays for Olympiacos in Greece acquired.

One, to tell the truth, ‘very exclusive and expensive’.

(You can read: James Rodríguez: see the great goal, with which he makes Olympiacos win).

James’ ‘expensive’ pet

James, on his social networks, had already introduced his dog a few months ago. However, it was not known how much the dog that is of the Goldendoodle breed is worth. This comes out of the mix between a golden retriever and a poodle, hence its name.

This breed of dog emerged in 1992 and is predominant especially in Australia and the United States. In Colombia, the breed is not well known, but it is characterized by being intelligent, helpful, sociable and affable.

According to this, according to the ‘Dogs Planet’ portal, this pet came out of James’s face since its price is around 1,500 euros and 3,500 that is between 7 and 17 million pesos.

This is because the dog must have an adjusted diet since this breed tends to suffer from overweight and obesity problems. It is also recommended to take the dog for a walk about four times a day and his coat should be brushed daily.

