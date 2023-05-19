James David Rodríguez is considered one of the best Colombian players in the history of soccer. Since last April 13, the man from Cucuta announced that he would no longer play for any team, because on his social networks he gave the scoop that he will not continue with the Greek team, Olympiacos.

And although the real reason why the player and the Greece team paused their relationship is not known, James doesn’t stop coming up with teams where he could play next season.

James is currently without a team. Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

It is no secret to anyone that the Colombian was considered one of the most classy players, since he excited more than one football lover with his assists, passes into the hole and of course his excellent punch, but unfortunately the injuries have played a trick on him and his performance has been affected thanks to this circumstance.

Due to his quality, the Colombian had access to the best European teams such as: Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, where he won endless titles, being a figure in some of them. Currently, Rodríguez is 31 years old and is waiting to continue shining in professional football.It is for this reason that today three teams would be fighting his signing, exactly groups belonging to what is considered the best league in the world, The Premier League.

Premier League teams would be thinking of signing James Rodríguez.



The BOMB that was published by the ‘Express’ medium. James Rodríguez could return to the Premier League! Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are the candidates to sign the 31-year-old Colombian, who currently has the pass in his possession. Will he get revenge on him? pic.twitter.com/10CjB1abRu — 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) May 16, 2023

According to the Argentine journalist, Christian Martins, English soccer correspondent, three clubs show interest in acquiring James’ services, these are:

Crystal Palace

Team that currently does not have good results and is close to being relegated from the Premier League, since in 36 games played it has only managed to get 24 total points and is in the last position in this league.

bournemouth

This English team is in position 14 in the general table of the Premier League, with several chances of staying in the first category of English football and perhaps for the next season, they want to get stars to raise the level of their football and of its footballers, so it would not be a bad destination for the Colombian if they manage to maintain the category.

As a curious fact in this same team is Jefferson Lerma, a Colombian player who stands out in the midfielder position.

Brighton

‘The seagulls’ could be the most attractive destination for James Rodríguez, since they are enjoying one of their best seasons in this highly competitive league.

Currently, they are in sixth position with several possibilities of being in the next season in European competitions. For James Rodríguez, this destiny would not come at all bad, since he would be back competing against the best teams in Europe.

Led by the Italian coach Roberto de Zerbi, this team in blue and white against all odds has achieved 58 points in 35 games, giving war to the ‘Big Six’ of the fantastic Premier League.

This team in the current season has surprised by its excellent performance.

After weeks of his separation with Olympiacos, Argentine journalist Christian Martin confirms all this information through a statement.

“It could be England, we understand that yes, there is a possibility that clubs like Crystal Palace or Bournemouth, or even Brighton itself, which is not used to making this type of incorporation, at least find out the conditions in which it could the Colombian will arrive”, said the well-known correspondent for the sports media 11 days ago, in ‘El Futbolero Colombia’.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

