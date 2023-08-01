James Rodríguez was presented this Tuesday as a new player from Sao Paulo, from Brazil, club to which he arrived after spending three months without a club after his departure from Olympiacos, in Greece.

“I am ready to help the club and everyone here inside”James said in his first appearance before the media, in a fully packed press room. “I’ve already seen two games, it’s a very good team, with very good technique,” he added.

James’ jersey number in Sao Paulo has its history

During the presentation, James posed with two shirts: one with a special design of the club’s own brand, with his face and name, and the official competition one, in which the number he will use was revealed. James will once again wear the number 19 number, the same one he had during his first spell in Europe, at Porto, and the one he resumed when he arrived at Everton in 2020.

Sao Paulo’s number 10 shirt is worn by one of the team’s references, the attacker Luciano, who has been with the club since 2020, when he arrived from Gremio.

James joins a team that is in eighth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 26 points, 17 behind the championship leader, Botafogo.

Sao Paulo is also in full competition in the Copa Sudamericana, in which it will face San Lorenzo de Almagro in the round of 16, a club that has three Colombian players: Carlos Sánchez, Rafael Pérez and Diego Perea.

James, for now, will not be in the first leg of the series, which will be played this Thursday in Argentina. The return will be on August 10 at the Morumbí stadium.

