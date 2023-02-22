Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: will he make it to the derby against Panathinaikos?

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez: will he make it to the derby against Panathinaikos?


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodriguez

Expectation for the health of the Colombian midfielder.

James Rodriguez live an ideal present in the Olympiacos of Greece, with good performances, goals and recognition from the specialized press. However, the Colombian was ruled out for the weekend’s game due to a new physical problem.

(It may interest you: James Rodríguez survives in an Olympiacos that suffers an ‘earthquake’)

See also  Celso Ortíz sets off the alarms and talks about a possible departure from Rayados

James was not in Olympiacos’ 3-0 win at the weekend at Lamia.

Now, there is expectation for his return ahead of Saturday’s clash in the classic against Panathinaikos.

Is James back?

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

The Greek press gave details of how the Colombian is progressing. The James thing would not be of consideration, to the point that he would have been reserved for the next game.

The Greek press reports on James this Wednesday: “James Rodríguez and Yann Embila had the opportunity to rest in the last twenty-four hours and now they are ready to return to the rojiblanca lineup in the derby against Panathinaikos,” reports Sport 24.

“The midfielder of the Colombian squad, who overcame a foot problem, and the French central midfielder, who completed his suspension, are ready to throw Olympiakos on their backs and, together with their teammates, lead the Piraeus team to victory against the green ones”, adds the medium.

See also  James Rodríguez: uncertainty about his future at Al Rayyan

Thus, James will arrive rested for a key duel for Olympiacos and against a classic rival.

The game will be this Saturday at 1:30 pm, Colombian time.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #derby #Panathinaikos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Moscow police reacted to the video of the fight of teenagers in the shopping center “Aviapark”

The Moscow police reacted to the video of the fight of teenagers in the shopping center "Aviapark"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result