James Rodríguez: will he make it to the derby against Panathinaikos?

James Rodriguez live an ideal present in the Olympiacos of Greece, with good performances, goals and recognition from the specialized press. However, the Colombian was ruled out for the weekend’s game due to a new physical problem.

James was not in Olympiacos’ 3-0 win at the weekend at Lamia.

Now, there is expectation for his return ahead of Saturday’s clash in the classic against Panathinaikos.

Is James back?

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

The Greek press gave details of how the Colombian is progressing. The James thing would not be of consideration, to the point that he would have been reserved for the next game.



The Greek press reports on James this Wednesday: “James Rodríguez and Yann Embila had the opportunity to rest in the last twenty-four hours and now they are ready to return to the rojiblanca lineup in the derby against Panathinaikos,” reports Sport 24.

“The midfielder of the Colombian squad, who overcame a foot problem, and the French central midfielder, who completed his suspension, are ready to throw Olympiakos on their backs and, together with their teammates, lead the Piraeus team to victory against the green ones”, adds the medium.

Thus, James will arrive rested for a key duel for Olympiacos and against a classic rival.

The game will be this Saturday at 1:30 pm, Colombian time.

