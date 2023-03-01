James Rodríguez: will he be able to play this Wednesday? News from Greece

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian could not play the weekend due to his discomfort.
James Rodriguez He had managed to find continuity in Greece and leave behind, at least for now, the muscle injuries that had plagued him in recent years. But the landscape changed again.
Until date 22, James had only missed one game for Olympiacos, against Atromitos, on the second date of the championship. At that time he was just arriving at the club, coming from Al Rayyan.
James was left out last week’s game against Lamia. Press versions assured that the Colombian was being taken care of to be in full condition for the classic against Panathinaikos.
The player was left out of the call in the weekend game. This was reported by the Greek media To10.GR “Olympiacos will not be able to count on James Rodríguez in the great derby against Panathinaikos. He was left out of the game because yesterday (Friday) he presented physical discomfort in the last training session. He wanted to do it and play, but he couldn’t finish practice.”
Will he play on Wednesday?
Olympiacos plays again this Wednesday, against AEK Athens, in a Cup match, in the revenge of 3-0 in the semifinals.
The news is not encouraging. James is once again absent from the squad, as reported by the club on Tuesday.
Greece’s Sport 24 outlet reported earlier that James was likely to be absent again due to his annoyance.
“James Rodriguez, who is struggling with injury, remains a question mark for Michel. However, it seems that it will probably be difficult for him to catch up,” the outlet said on Tuesday.
This will be the third online game that the Colombian midfielder will miss.
