Sao Paulo officially presented James Rodríguez this Tuesday as a reinforcement for the three tournaments he faces, but now he has given another blow of opinion in the assembly of his roster.

James acknowledged this Tuesday, in his presentation as a new Sao Paulo player, that he always had the dream of playing in Brazil, the country from which he rose to stardom after his brilliant performance in the 2014 World Cup.

“Football takes many turns, but I wanted to play here. Brazil has a culture that I love, I have many Brazilian friends; it was a dream to be able to play here in Brazil,” James said at his first press conference as a Tricolor player.

The 32-year-old playmaker, who signed a contract with the São Paulo club until June 2025, will wear number 19, the same one he wore for Portuguese Porto and English Everton.

A successful squad player in Europe returns to Sao Paulo

Now, the tricolor from São Paulo has almost ready the return of a player from the house, who will return to the club after 12 years of a great career in Europe.

Press versions take as a fact the return of Lucas Moura, a 30-year-old attacker who has just been released from Tottenham, where he has been for the last five and a half years.

Lucas Moura was trained in Sao Paulo and in 2013, after winning the Copa Sudamericana with his club, he was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain, in exchange for 35 million euros.

After five years, the attacker went from PSG to Tottenham, where he had a peak moment, the treble against Ajax in the 2018/19 Champions League semifinal, in which they lost the final match against Liverpool.

Lucas Moura is a brand new reinforcement of São Paulo so let’s relive the night he scored 3 goals in a champions semifinal against Ajax🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pYPxuhQk7T — sharinho romano (@Bragantinook) August 1, 2023

Plagued by injuries, Lucas Moura made just 19 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham last season. He now hopes to help his home club to green up its laurels.

