James Rodriguez He began his preseason in Brazil, with Sao Paulo, seeking to get in top shape to face the 2024 competitions.

The Pauista team is having a new coach, after hiring Thiago Carpini, who replaces Dorival Junior.

With Carpini, Sao Paulo will seek its first title of the year when it faces the final of the Brazilian Super Cup.

James Rodríguez and , the new coach of Sao Paulo. Photo: EL TIEMPO EFE Archive

The match will be against Palemeiraschampion of the Brasileirao, while Sao Paulo arrives as champion of the Brazilian Cup.

The game already takes place, date and time: it will be played at the Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, on Sunday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. Colombia).

The Mineirão stadium brings back good memories for James Rodríguez, because there he scored the first of the 7 goals with which he emerged as the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup, in the Colombian National Team's 3-0 victory over Greece.

The 2024 Brazilian Super Cup will be the seventh edition of the Brazilian Super Cup. A Brazilian football competition, organized by the CBF, which brings together the champion teams of the Brazilian Championship and the Brazilian Cup from the previous year.

