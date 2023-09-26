Sao Paulo has just won the Brazilian Cup for the first time in its history. Thus, they became the first Brazilian team to qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores. However, the great unknown surrounding this title is the reason why the Colombian James Rodriguez Do not play.

James Rodríguez arrived as one of the brilliant signings this semester – along with Lucas Moura – but he has not found continuity and it was notable that he did not have minutes in the first or second leg of the Cup final against Flamengo.



So far, James has added 231 minutes in Brasileirão 2023 matches (scoring 1 goal), in addition to 36 minutes in the Copa Sudamericana.

Why don’t you play?

The president of the club was consulted in this regard, Julio Casareswho explained James’ substitution by supporting the coach’s decisions Dorival Junior.



“The criteria of the technical commission’s analysis are always respected. There is a job that they must analyze, regarding the minutes (of competition), and we have the expectation that everyone plays, because there is a lot of wear and tear (on the squad).”, assured Casares.

The manager added: “But then it is a matter of Dorival and his coaching staff, trying to select the best on the field.”

In any case, the fans hope that the Colombian begins to have real weight in the squad, given the investment that was made for the player.

James must not be very happy, since it is clear that he does not like being a substitute in the teams he has played, much less in a final.

“I have never liked days off,” he said on his social networks, so it is clear that he is touched.

James’ salary

According to information from the sports director of the São Paulo club, James earns about 2 million dollars a year, about 10 million Brazilian reals and about 8.7 billion Colombian pesos, this without counting bonuses.

In addition, the Cucuteño, who has a contract with Sao Paulo until July 2025, would be earning almost 500 million Colombian pesos per month.

