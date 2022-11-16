Juan Carlos Restrepo marked the life of James Rodríguez. Not only was she his stepfather, but he was very important in the life of the footballer of the Colombia selection.

James Rodríguez was born in Cúcuta (July 12, 1991), but his childhood was spent in Ibagué, a city where he arrived when he was five years old, accompanied by his mother Pilar Rubio.

The relationship with pilar rubio, James’s mom, didn’t last. Pilar went to live in Ibagué with little James and there she rebuilt her life, together with Juan Carlos Restrepo.

And James grew up like any other child in Ibagué, with a ball as his greatest fun.

Juan Carlos Restrepo and James Rodriguez.

Restrepo guided him, gave him the first lessons, and supported him in that idea of ​​being a soccer player.

“I always left him teachings because it is the only thing one can leave one’s children, and we believe that he has the spiritual, psychological and professional maturity to know that fame and money have come to him, but his normal habits have not changed,” he said. his Restrepo when James arrived at Real Madrid, in an interview with RCN La Radio.

Restrepo, for example, agreed when James left Envigado because the club had promoted and since James was very young he thought that they were not going to put him in the First Division, that’s when the idea of ​​going to Banfield from Argentina.

In his youth, James had a very good relationship with his stepfather. “Juan Carlos is obsessive, he thought that James had to be a star, and he did everything to achieve it, he has great merit. He had also put a coach apart from the club to polish it,” Silvio Sandri said in 2014, who was James’ representative until July 2013, when the all-powerful Portuguese intermediary Jorge Mendes took him to Monaco.

Restrepo is also the father of James’s half-sister, Juana Valentina.

foray into football

James’ stepfather was not only a prominent promoter of amateur soccer in the department of Tolima. Also. he led a business group whose objective was buy a climb kit at home.

Finally, the group, with the support of James, bought the token that belonged to the Real Sincelejoand that Depor used in the First B of soccer in our country, to create Tolima Real.

Restrepo, in dialogue with Caracol Ibagué, said: “We want this project to promote the talent of Tolimense players. We want to be the showcase so that they have a leading role.”

Juan Carlos Restrepo Castaño did all kinds of judicial gambetas to get them to let his team, Real Sincelejo, finally enter the B.

Restrepo, who spent 16 years with James and discovered part of his talents, assured in 2015 that the deal was for 6,000 million pesos, but that it had been impossible for the soccer leadership of the Dimayor qualify him to enter the tournament.

“I gave an initial fee and the idea was for the team to help pay itself. But I had to renegotiate the debt, I owe more than 2,500 million and I have not been able to play Real Sincelejo,” he told EL TIEMPO at the time.

The illness

A few weeks ago it was learned through the media that Restrepo was ill due to an aggressive liver cancerand that he was in a clinic in Ibagué.

His state of health worsened, which is why there was speculation in the press about the footballer’s supposed lack of interest in the state of his stepfather.

This Wednesday, Restrepo lost the battle and died. For now, details of the causes of his death are unknown.

